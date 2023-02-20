CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 228.95% from the company’s previous close.

CEL-SCI Trading Up 7.8 %

CVM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 461,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,997. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.68. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 338.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 44,999 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth $3,037,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 400.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 274,854 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

