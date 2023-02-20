CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 228.95% from the company’s previous close.
CEL-SCI Trading Up 7.8 %
CVM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 461,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,997. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.68. CEL-SCI has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.14.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEL-SCI (CVM)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.