Celer Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.01 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $157.88 million and approximately $19.01 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

