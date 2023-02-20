Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of CLRB opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.
Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.