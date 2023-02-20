Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

