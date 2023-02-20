CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their target price on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on CEVA to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on CEVA from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised CEVA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

CEVA Stock Performance

CEVA opened at $33.01 on Thursday. CEVA has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $765.50 million, a P/E ratio of -33.01, a PEG ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,656,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,033,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 175,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CEVA by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,029,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in CEVA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 778,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after buying an additional 50,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

