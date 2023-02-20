CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $107.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $82.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $72.54 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.