Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lifted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,825 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.14% of Chevron worth $389,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.85. 9,612,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,223,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $130.52 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,132 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,674. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

