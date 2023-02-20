CIBC Increases Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$36.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Keyera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Keyera stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. Keyera has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $29.04.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

