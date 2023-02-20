Citigroup Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $95.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.44.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Price Performance

DAVA stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 366,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.11. Endava has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endava Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth $344,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Endava by 2.9% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the third quarter worth $2,620,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 34.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.