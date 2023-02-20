Citigroup Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $95.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DAVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.44.
Endava Price Performance
DAVA stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 366,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.11. Endava has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Endava Company Profile
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.