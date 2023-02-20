Citigroup Increases Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Price Target to $18.00

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE EHAB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,748. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

About Enhabit

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,886,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Enhabit by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,709,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 244,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,827,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enhabit by 976.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.