Citigroup Increases Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Price Target to $18.00

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.
Enhabit Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE EHAB traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,748. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit
About Enhabit
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enhabit (EHAB)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.