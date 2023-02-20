Citigroup Increases IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $160.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,688. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IPG Photonics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

