Citigroup Increases NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $12.50

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

NYSE:NEX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,633,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,470. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

