Citigroup Lowers The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $175.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s current price.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average is $159.96. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $205.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after buying an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,427,000 after buying an additional 1,813,876 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

