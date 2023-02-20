Citigroup Raises Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $1.90

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $1.10 to $1.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCO. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,197. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $880.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.51.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,906,148.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 49,649,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,132,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,561,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,809 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 20,292,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,199 shares during the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

