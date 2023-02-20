Citigroup Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $25.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

RF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.86. 5,687,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,621. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.