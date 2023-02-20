Citigroup Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $52.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.42.

RBLX stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,918,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,248,939. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $54.41.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,866,597 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Roblox by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Roblox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

