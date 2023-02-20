Citigroup Raises WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $12.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
WKME has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.
WalkMe Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of WalkMe stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $11.09. 242,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $916.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.30.
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
