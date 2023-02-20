Citigroup Raises WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target to $12.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WKME has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of WalkMe stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $11.09. 242,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $916.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 1.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 338,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

