City (NASDAQ:CHCO) & TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Critical Survey

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of TD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of City shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TD alerts:

Risk and Volatility

TD has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD 0 0 0 0 N/A City 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TD and City, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

City has a consensus price target of $91.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.21%. Given City’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe City is more favorable than TD.

Profitability

This table compares TD and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD 2.09% 1.78% 1.58% City 38.88% 17.32% 1.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TD and City’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD $201.13 million 0.32 -$940,000.00 $0.12 9.67 City $246.08 million 6.05 $102.07 million $6.80 14.74

City has higher revenue and earnings than TD. TD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

City beats TD on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD

(Get Rating)

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of metal products and provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Commodities Trading Business and Supply Chain Service Business segments. The Commodities Trading Business segment is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. The Supply Chain Service Business segment offers commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.