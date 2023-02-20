Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a market cap of $11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17. Coffee has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.23.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

