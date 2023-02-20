Coin98 One Day Volume Reaches $24.83 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $68.77 million and approximately $24.83 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

