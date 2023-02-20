Coin98 Trading 25.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $68.67 million and $28.91 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.01292779 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013852 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00036543 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000539 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.79 or 0.01644388 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.