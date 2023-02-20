Coinmetro Token Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002585 BTC on major exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $195.23 million and $644.64 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020821 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003960 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00215627 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,797.58 or 1.00004893 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.640787 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $233.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

