Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

CIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

CIGI stock opened at $118.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.55. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $84.16 and a 52 week high of $150.93. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.89 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

