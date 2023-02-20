Comparing Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) & Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Repligen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Repligen 0 2 5 0 2.71

Profitability

Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 169.57%. Repligen has a consensus target price of $224.14, indicating a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Monte Rosa Therapeutics is more favorable than Repligen.

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -31.95% -28.20% Repligen 20.76% 10.98% 8.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monte Rosa Therapeutics and Repligen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$73.96 million N/A N/A Repligen $670.53 million 15.73 $128.29 million $2.90 65.52

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repligen beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Repligen

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The Process Analytics products complement and support filtration, chromatography and proteins in-line absorbance measurements allowing for the determination of protein concentration in filtration, chromatography formulation and fill-finish applications. The Proteins product franchise is represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification of virtually all mAb-based drugs on the market. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.