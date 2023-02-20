Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRK traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,141,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,776. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $51,870,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 2,681,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,893,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 485.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 888,106 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Stories

