Conflux (CFX) Trading Up 287% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded up 39.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 287% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $437.30 million and $542.12 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,505.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.00400013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00092353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00686477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00564790 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00173277 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1623681 USD and is up 12.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $231,325,757.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars.

