CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 596,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $47,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 499.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CONMED Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

CONMED stock opened at $98.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.17%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

