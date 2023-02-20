ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $4.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,294,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,009. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.69 and its 200 day moving average is $115.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

