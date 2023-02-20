Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

