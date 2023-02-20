Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.82.

Shares of ED traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,654,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,655. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

