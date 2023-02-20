Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.
Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of ED traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $30,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
