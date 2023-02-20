Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Shares of ED traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $30,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

