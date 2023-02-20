Contrasting Mandom (MDOMF) & Its Peers

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mandom to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mandom and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandom 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mandom Competitors 131 1000 1105 26 2.45

As a group, “Toilet Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Mandom’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mandom has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandom N/A N/A N/A Mandom Competitors -34.14% 14.20% -9.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mandom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mandom and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mandom $752.29 million $40.89 million 17.03 Mandom Competitors $3.77 billion $283.49 million 42.07

Mandom’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mandom. Mandom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Mandom has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandom’s competitors have a beta of 36.09, indicating that their average share price is 3,509% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of shares of all “Toilet Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Toilet Preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mandom competitors beat Mandom on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items, such as hair styling and body care products comprises make-up and skin care items, as well as hair styling, coloring, and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors; and insurance agency, travel, and general services. It sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

