Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Coursera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of COUR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. 1,372,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,012. Coursera has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $24.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coursera Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.