Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €180.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($160.22) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €156.26 ($168.02) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($82.09). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €142.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €133.77.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.