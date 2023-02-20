Credit Suisse Group Boosts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $31.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.36.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,417,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 323,248 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,615,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,178,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

