Credit Suisse Group Increases Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $205.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAR. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.21.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,097. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.55. Marriott International has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 200.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

