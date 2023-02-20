Credit Suisse Group Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $480.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $419.39.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $42.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $546.95.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in HubSpot by 173.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 125.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

