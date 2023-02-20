Credit Suisse Group Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $480.00

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $419.39.

HubSpot Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $42.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $546.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in HubSpot by 173.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 125.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.