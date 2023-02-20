Credit Suisse Group Raises IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $32.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of IBEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ IBEX remained flat at $29.64 during trading hours on Thursday. 108,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,182. The company has a market cap of $540.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.68. IBEX has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IBEX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 47.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in IBEX by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in IBEX by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

