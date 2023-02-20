Credit Suisse Group Raises Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $45.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

