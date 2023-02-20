Credit Suisse Group Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $76.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TTD. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.69 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.08.

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,831. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

