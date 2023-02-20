Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.71.

EHAB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 392,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $77,886,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $22,827,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $20,566,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 976.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

