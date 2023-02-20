Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASND. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.55.

Shares of ASND stock traded up $5.29 on Friday, reaching $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 566,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,648. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.47. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $134.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

