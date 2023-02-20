Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,134,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,443,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

