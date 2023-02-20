Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on EHAB. Citigroup boosted their target price on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.
Enhabit Stock Down 0.6 %
Enhabit stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 392,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,748. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.
Institutional Trading of Enhabit
About Enhabit
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enhabit (EHAB)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.