Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EHAB. Citigroup boosted their target price on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Enhabit stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 392,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,748. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter worth $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at about $77,886,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at about $22,827,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $20,566,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 976.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

