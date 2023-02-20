Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 36.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TROX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TROX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. Tronox has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $22.57.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 117.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.