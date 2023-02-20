Credit Suisse Group Trims Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Target Price to $115.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $104.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.29.

Insider Activity

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,180. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

