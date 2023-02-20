Critical Analysis: Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) vs. Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and Huntsman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -16.38% -15.88% Huntsman 12.66% 19.94% 9.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Standard Lithium and Huntsman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Huntsman 3 10 4 0 2.06

Risk & Volatility

Standard Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.70%. Huntsman has a consensus price target of $32.69, indicating a potential upside of 6.63%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Huntsman.

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntsman has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Standard Lithium pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.0%. Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Huntsman pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntsman has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Huntsman shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Huntsman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and Huntsman’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million N/A N/A Huntsman $8.45 billion 0.70 $1.05 billion $5.37 5.71

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium.

Summary

Huntsman beats Standard Lithium on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE. The Performance Products segment produces and sells amines, surfactants, LAB, and maleic anhydride to a variety of consumer and industrial end markets. The Advanced Materials segment provides basic liquid and solid epoxy resins, specialty resin compounds, cross linking, matting and curing agents, epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane based polymer products. The Textile Effects segment consists of market share for textile chemicals and dyes. The company was founded by Jon Meade Huntsman Sr. in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

