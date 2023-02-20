Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Sells $738,702.72 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $131.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

