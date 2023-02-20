Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-$2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.33 million-$858.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.48 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.29.

CROX opened at $131.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,571 shares of company stock worth $9,354,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

