CSFB Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$29.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CSFB from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.42.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

TSE CWB opened at C$28.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.15. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$38.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of C$279.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6935065 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total transaction of C$27,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$128,284.73. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

