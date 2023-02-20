CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRT.UN. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$16.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.89. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.21 and a twelve month high of C$18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.73%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

